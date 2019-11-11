#NeedlesNow, Tuesday, Nov. 12
Needles, California
High temperatures in the low 80s under sunny skies. Winds north northeast under 10 mph. Overnight: Winds move to northwest, remain under 10 mph. Skies mostly clear. Temps fall to mid 50s.
The staff of Dist. 33 Assemblyman Jay Obernolte is to visit Needles on the second Tuesday of odd-numbered months. Staff will be in the Needles city offices at 817 Third St. from 2 to 4:30 p.m.
Needles Branch Library: 3 - 4 p.m. Readers of the Round Table. Miss Adela will host a read along with the book Green Eggs and Ham by Dr. Seuss.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 members and guests only: Shuffleboard, 3 p.m.
Wii bowling and pizza starts at 4 p.m. at VFW Post 404.
