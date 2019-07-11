#NeedlesNow, Friday, July 12
Needles, California
High temperatures in the mid one-teens. Skies mostly sunny. Overnight: Temps fall to upper 80s under partly cloudy skies.
San Bernardino County Superior Court services usually offered on the first Friday of the month in Needles have been rescheduled to today. The change applies to July only.
Firehouse Ministries, with St. Mary’s Food Bank and Kids Cafe Free Food Program, distributes a free lunch to ages 18 and under between 11 a.m. and noon at Katie Hohstadt Elementary School, Needles Housing Authority, or at 1932 and 1933 Erin Dr. On Fridays recipients may also take home a package of food for the weekend.
Eagles Aerie 2599: RED Shirt Day.
VFW Post 404 Auxiliary serves meatball sliders and chips from 5 to 7 p.m. All proceeds go to their Cancer Aid and Research program. Karaoke starts at 6 p.m.
Visit www.thedesertstar.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.