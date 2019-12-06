#NeedlesNow, Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, Saturday, Dec. 7
Needles, California
Winds light and variable. High temperatures in the upper 60s. Clouds gather, bringing a slim chance of rain: 10 percent after 4 p.m. increasing to 20 percent before 10 p.m. Overnight: Skies cloudy. Temps fall to lower 50s. Winds calm.
Holiday Fun Fair, lighted parade in downtown Needles.
Ninth annual Route 66 Peewee Derby will be held during the Holiday Fun Fair. Pre-race inspection begins at 12:30 p.m.; racing at 1 p.m.
The Women’s Club of Needles brings a bake sale, children’s boutique and more to the Holiday Fun Fair; all held between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. inside Arrowhead Credit Union. The credit union offers pictures with Santa from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Firehouse Ministries will be at the Needles’ Holiday Fun Fair, in the parking lot at Broadway and F Street. All are invited to stop by between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. for free Christmas candy, coffee and hot chocolate. Hand crafted quilts, homemade baked goods and greeting cards will be available for purchase.
The annual lighted Christmas parade begins at 4:30 p.m. on Broadway.
Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers at BPO Elks Lodge 1608.
VFW Post 404 holds a Pearl Harbor Day ceremony at 5 p.m. Queen of Hearts 4 - 6:30; burgers and fries 5 to 7 p.m.
