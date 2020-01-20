#NeedlesNow, Tuesday, Jan. 21
Needles, California
High temperatures in the mid to upper 60s under partly cloudy skies. South winds under 10 mph in the afternoon. Overnight: Temps fall to mid 40s. Skies mostly clear. Winds calm.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 members and guests only: Shuffleboard, 3 p.m.
Needles Branch Library: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Totally Toddlers for ages one to three; 3 to 4 p.m. Game time for ages six to 11.
The public can join the Jan. 21 regular meeting of the Palo Verde Community College District Board of Trustees via ITV from the Needles Center. The meeting begins at 5 p.m. PST.
Boys and girls ages four to 13 sign up for Little League between 6 and 7:30 p.m. PST at the Needles Recreation Center, 1705 J St. Bring the player’s birth certificate and three proofs of residency.
Sign up for Colorado River Area Girls Softball from 6 to 7:30 p.m. PST in the Needles Recreation Center. A birth certificate is required.
League Wii bowling and pizza begins at 4 p.m. at VFW Post 404.
