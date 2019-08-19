#NeedlesNow, Tuesday, Aug. 20
Needles, California
Excessive heat warning in effect. Temperatures reach the mid one-teens under sunny skies. Winds south southwest under 10 mph in the afternoon. Overnight: Temps fall to lower 80s. Skies clear. Winds move to west northwest after midnight.
Lap swimming is available from 6:30 to 8 a.m., exercise from 8 to 9:15 a.m. at the Needles Aquatics Center. Call 760-326-3866.
Sign up by Sept. 9 for peewee soccer, flag football and youth volleyball fall programs at the Needles Recreation Center, 1705 J St. Call 760-326-2814.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 offers a baked potato bar with salad and dessert by Gayle, 5 - 6:30 p.m.
Discounted reservations are available now for the annual awards dinner of the Needles Chamber of Commerce to be held Oct. 5 at The Palms River Resort. Call 760-326-2050.
Eagles Aerie 2599 trustee meeting 5 p.m., aerie meeting 6 p.m.
Needles Branch Library: 3 to 4 p.m. Construction Zone: build with Legos.
Fun Wii bowling and pizza starts at 4 p.m. at VFW Post 404.
