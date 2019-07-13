#NeedlesNow, Sunday, July 14
Needles, California
High temperatures in the mid one-teens under sunny skies. South winds remain under 10 mph. Overnight: Winds move to south southwest under 10 mph and decrease further after midnight. Skies clear, temps fall to upper 80s.
No darts today at BPO Elks Lodge 1608.
VFW Post 404: A basic breakfast is served from 9 to 11 a.m. District 8 meeting begins at 11 a.m. at VFW Post 6306 in Golden Shores.
