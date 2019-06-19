#NeedlesNow, Thursday, June 20
Needles, California
South wind to upper teens in the afternoon, gusts could reach mid 20s. High temperature around 108 under sunny skies. Overnight: South winds continue with gusts to upper 20s. Skies clear, temps fall to upper 70s.
A youth golf program for ages 10 and up continues from 8 to 9 a.m. at River’s Edge Golf Course.
Summer Bridge program from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Needles Center of Palo Verde College.
Firehouse Ministries distributes food boxes to anyone wanting them from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Thursday at 809 Bush St.
Paper bingo is played at 1 p.m. each Thursday at the Needles Regional Senior Center.
Joint officers meeting begins at 5 p.m. at Eagles Aerie 2599.
An annual consumer confidence report describing water quality in the city of Needles for 2018 is available for viewing now at www.cityofneedles.com.
VFW Post 404 Auxiliary serves tacos from noon to 2 p.m.
