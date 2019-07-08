#NeedlesNow, Tuesday, July 9
Needles, California
South winds to around 10 mph, gusts to upper teens possible. High temperatures around 106 under sunny skies. Overnight: South winds under 10 mph become calm after midnight. Skies clear. Temps fall to upper 70s.
Summer Day Camp, 1 to 5 p.m. at the Needles Recreation Center. This week’s theme: In Your Wildest Dreams.
The staff of Dist. 33 Assemblyman Jay Obernolte visits the Needles city offices at 817 Third St. from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Call 760-244-5277 or send email to Assemblymember.Obernolte@assembly.ca.gov.
Needles Branch Library: 3 - 4 p.m. Summer reading program features physical fitness with Al Hernandez.
Dinner, 5 to 6:30 p.m. features beef dip sandwiches and sides at BPO Elks Lodge 1608.
League Wii bowling and pizza starts at 4 p.m. at VFW Post 404.
Visit www.thedesertstar.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.