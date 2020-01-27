#NeedlesNow, Data Privacy Day, Tuesday, Jan. 28
Needles, California
North winds around 10 mph. High temperatures reach the low 70s under sunny skies. Overnight: North winds under 10 mph. Temps fall to upper 40s. Skies partly cloudy.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 members and guests only: Shuffleboard, 3 p.m.
Needles Branch Library: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Totally Toddlers for ages one to three. 3 to 4 p.m. Game time for ages six to 11.
VFW Post 404: league Wii bowling and pizza begins at 4 p.m.
