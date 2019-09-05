#NeedlesNow, Friday, Sept. 6
Needles, California
High temperature in the low one-teens under sunny skies. Overnight: Temps fall to mid 80s. Skies mostly clear.
Apply for a vacant seat on the Needles Unified School District Board of Trustees for Area 2 - Needles by 4 p.m. Sept. 13. Applications can be obtained at the District Support Office, 1900 Erin Dr.
Last day for discounted reservations for the annual awards dinner of the Needles Chamber of Commerce to be held Oct. 5 at The Palms River Resort. Call 760-326-2050.
Sign up by Sept. 9 for peewee soccer, flag football and youth volleyball fall programs at the Needles Recreation Center, 1705 J St. Call 760-326-2814.
Eagles Aerie 2599 observes RED Shirt Friday.
VFW Post 404 Auxiliary serves spaghetti and meatballs from 5 to 7 p.m. Proceeds benefit the scholarship program.
