#NeedlesNow, Tuesday, Sept. 10
Needles, California
Lake wind advisory in effect through 11 p.m. South wind to low 20s, gusts to low 30s. High temperature expected to fall short of triple digits. Skies sunny. Overnight: South winds to 20 drop to low teens after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph or so still possible. Skies clear. Temps fall to low 70s.
Apply for a vacant seat on the Needles Unified School District Board of Trustees for Area 2 - Needles by 4 p.m. Sept. 13. Applications can be obtained at the District Support Office, 1900 Erin Dr.
Lap swimming is available from 6:30 to 8 a.m., exercise from 8 to 9:15 a.m. at the Needles Aquatics Center. Call 760-326-3866.
Reservations may still be available for the annual awards dinner of the Needles Chamber of Commerce to be held Oct. 5 at The Palms River Resort. Call 760-326-2050.
Needles Branch Library: 3 to 4 p.m. Construction Zone: build a marble maze.
The staff of Dist. 33 Assemblyman Jay Obernolte is to visit Needles on the second Tuesday of odd-numbered months. Staff will be in the Needles city offices at 817 Third St. from 2 to 4:30 p.m.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 serves carnitas, beans, rice, chips and salsa, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Fun Wii bowling and pizza starts at 4 p.m. at VFW Post 404.
