#NeedlesNow, Tuesday, March 3
Needles, California
A north 17 to 20 mph wind is predicted with gusts as high as 30 mph by the National Weather Service with highs near 75 degrees. Overnight: lows around 50 degrees with a 7 to 9 mph northwest wind.
Everyone is welcome to a free showing of the Disney movie Frozen 2, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. PST in the NHS auditorium. Hosted by the Needles High School Multimedia Club. Shacks will be available for purchase.
Needles Branch Library: Totally Toddlers, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Kid Zone Learnology Lab.
League Wii bowling and pizza begins at 4 p.m. at VFW Post 404.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 members and guests only: Shuffleboard, 3 p.m.
