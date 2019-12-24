#NeedlesNow, Christmas, Wednesday, Dec. 25
Needles, California
Increasing clouds but no rain currently in the forecast. High temperatures in the upper 50s. South winds under 10 mph in the afternoon. Overnight: Clouds continue to increase, bringing a 40 percent chance of rain on Thursday. Temps fall to lower 40s. Winds light and variable.
The local chapter of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul and Set Free Church team up to serve a free Christmas dinner to Needles residents from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. PST in Fr. Hanley Hall, behind St. Ann Catholic Church at Third and D streets.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 closed for Christmas.
VFW Post 404: a free Christmas dinner is served from 1 to 3 p.m.
Visit www.thedesertstar.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.