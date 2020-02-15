#NeedlesNow, Sunday, Feb. 16
Needles, California
High temperatures in the mid to upper 70s under sunny skies. Winds south southeast under 10 mph in the afternoon. Overnight: Winds move to southwest, remain under 10 mph. Temps fall to upper 40s. Skies mostly clear.
Evangelist Tom Weaver of Rock Solid Ministry holds a revival at Needles Christian Church, 1409 Balboa. Services begin at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Needles Youth Golf Academy offers instruction for players ages six through 17 at 9 a.m. at River’s Edge Golf Course.
Free adult golf lessons begin at 11 a.m. at River’s Edge Golf Course.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 members and guests only: Darts, 3 p.m.
Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2599 members and guests only: Aerie breakfast, spanish omelets, 8 a.m.
VFW Post 404 serves an omelette breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m.
Visit www.thedesertstar.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.