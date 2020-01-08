#NeedlesNow, Thursday, Jan. 9
Needles, California
High temperature around 60 under sunny skies. West winds under 10 mph. Overnight: Winds move to northwest, increase to upper teens with gusts to mid 20s. Temps fall to lower 40s. Skies clear.
The Needles Downtown Business Alliance meets at 11:30 a.m. in the Wagon Wheel Restaurant.
Firehouse Ministries distributes food boxes to anyone wanting them from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Thursday at 809 Bush St.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 members and guests only: Spaghetti dinner and dessert by Joe L., 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Needles Branch Library: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Culture and crafts: Study Europe. Make matryoshka dolls.
Eagles Aerie 2599 members and guests only: Barbecue chicken dinner served at 5 p.m.
VFW Post 404 Auxiliary serves tacos from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Visit www.thedesertstar.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.