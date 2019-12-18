#NeedlesNow, Thursday, Dec. 19
Needles, California
North winds to 10 mph. High temperatures around 60 under sunny skies. Overnight: North wind decreases slightly. Temps fall to around 40. Skies clear.
Captain Ross Tarangle and his team from Needles’ Colorado River Station of the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department visit with folks interested in law enforcement during Coffee with a Cop between 9 and 11 a.m. PST at the Wagon Wheel Restaurant.
Firehouse Ministries distributes food boxes to anyone wanting them from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. PST each Thursday at 809 Bush St.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 members and guests only: Chicken fried steak by Ed and Mike.
VFW Post 404 Auxiliary serves tacos from noon to 2 p.m. MST.
