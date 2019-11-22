#NeedlesNow, Saturday, Nov. 23
Needles, California
North wind to upper teens, gusts to mid 20s. High temperatures reach the mid to upper 60s under sunny skies. Overnight: Winds move to northwest, continue to mid teens. Temps fall to mid 40s. Skies clear.
Eagles Aerie 2599 members and guests only: Guy’s BBQ rib dinner, 5 to 7 p.m.
Queen of Hearts starts at 4 p.m. with the drawing at 6:30 p.m. An early bird dinner of beans, corn bread and fried potatoes will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. Karaoke begins at 6 p.m. at VFW Post 404.
