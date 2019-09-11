#NeedlesNow, Thursday, Sept. 12
Needles, California
Temperatures in the low triple digits. North wind under 10 mph. Overnight: Temps fall to mid 70s under clear skies.
Apply for a vacant seat on the Needles Unified School District Board of Trustees for Area 2 - Needles by 4 p.m. Sept. 13. Applications can be obtained at the District Support Office, 1900 Erin Dr.
Hansel Boyd of Tech Needles makes a technology presentation to the general membership of the Needles Chamber of Commerce beginning at noon in the Wagon Wheel Restaurant. All are invited.
Lap swimming is available from 6:30 to 8 a.m., exercise from 8 to 9:15 a.m. at the Needles Aquatics Center. Call 760-326-3866.
Firehouse Ministries distributes food boxes to anyone wanting them from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Thursday at 809 Bush St.
Reservations may still be available for the annual awards dinner of the Needles Chamber of Commerce to be held Oct. 5 at The Palms River Resort. Call 760-326-2050.
Eagles Aerie 2599: Guy’s meatloaf dinner begins at 5 p.m.
VFW Post 404 Auxiliary serves tacos from noon to 2 p.m.
