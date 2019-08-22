#NeedlesNow, Friday, Aug. 23
Needles, California
High temperatures fall just short of 110 under sunny skies. Overnight: Skies clear. Overnight low around 80.
Sign up by Sept. 9 for peewee soccer, flag football and youth volleyball fall programs at the Needles Recreation Center, 1705 J St. Call 760-326-2814.
Discounted reservations are available now for the annual awards dinner of the Needles Chamber of Commerce to be held Oct. 5 at The Palms River Resort. Call 760-326-2050.
Eagles Aerie 2599 RED Shirt Day.
VFW Post 404 Auxiliary serves chef salads and french bread from 5 to 7 p.m. Proceeds go to the National Home program.
