#NeedlesNow, Friday, Nov. 22
Needles, California
Mostly sunny. Temperatures reach the mid 60s. Overnight: Partly cloudy, temps fall to the upper 40s.
Eagles Aerie 2599 members and guests only: RED Shirt Friday.
VFW Post 404 serves a fish, shrimp or combination dinner from 5 to 7 p.m.
Visit www.thedesertstar.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.