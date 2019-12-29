#NeedlesNow, Monday, Dec. 30
Needles, California
North wind to upper teens, gusts to mid 20s. High temperatures in the mid 50s under cloudy skies. Overnight: North winds increase slightly. Temps fall to lower 40s. Skies mostly cloudy.
Monday Night Football and snacks begin at 6 p.m. at VFW Post 404.
