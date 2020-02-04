#NeedlesNow, Wednesday, Feb. 5
Needles, California
North wind to upper teens, gusts to mid 20s. High temperatures reach the mid to upper 50s under sunny skies. Overnight: Winds move to northwest, drop substantially. Temps fall to upper 30s. Skies mostly clear.
Needles Branch Library - 1 to 2 p.m. Teen book club. 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. Story time: Baseball theme. Take home a pop up baseball glove.
A public meeting on the Needles Field Office of the BLM’s annual request for state OHV grant funds continues from 4:30 to 6 p.m. PST in the conference room of the field office at 1303 S. Hwy. 95.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 members and guests only: Bunco, 6 p.m.
Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2599 members and guests only: Auxiliary meeting, 5:30 p.m.
VFW Post 404: a February birthday party potluck continues from 4 to 6 p.m.
