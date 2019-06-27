#NeedlesNow, Friday, June 28
Needles, California
Light Southeast winds becoming south 9 to 14 mph winds and a high near 109 degrees in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Overnight: South southwest winds 6 to 11 mph becoming light winds after midnight and a low around 79 degrees.
Firehouse Ministries, with St. Mary’s Food Bank and Kids Cafe Free Food Program, distributes a free lunch to ages 18 and under between 11 a.m. and noon at Katie Hohstadt Elementary School, Needles Housing Authority, or at 1932 and 1933 Erin Dr. On Fridays recipients may also take home a package of food for the weekend.
RED Shirt Day at Eagles Aerie 2599.
VFW Post 404 Auxiliary serves desserts from 5 to 7 p.m. All proceeds will go to their National Home program.
