#NeedlesNow, Thursday, Sept. 26
Needles, California
Flash flood watch continues until 5 p.m. A 40 percent chance of rain, thunderstorms. Skies partly sunny, temps near 90, south wind under 10 mph. Overnight: Clearing. Temps fall to around 70. South wind calms after midnight.
Firehouse Ministries distributes food boxes to anyone wanting them from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Thursday at 809 Bush St.
Lap swimming is available from 6:30 to 8 a.m., exercise from 8 to 9:15 a.m. at the Needles Aquatics Center. Call 760-326-3866.
VFW Post 404 Auxiliary serves tacos, noon to 2 p.m.
Visit www.thedesertstar.com
