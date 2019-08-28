#NeedlesNow, Thursday, Aug. 29
Needles, California
Winds south southeast to mid teens with gusts to low 20s. Temperatures reach low one-teens under sunny skies. Overnight: Skies clear, temps fall to mid 80s.
Lap swimming is available from 6:30 to 8 a.m., exercise from 8 to 9:15 a.m. at the Needles Aquatics Center. Call 760-326-3866.
Firehouse Ministries distributes food boxes to anyone wanting them from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Thursday at 809 Bush St.
Discounted reservations are available now for the annual awards dinner of the Needles Chamber of Commerce to be held Oct. 5 at The Palms River Resort. Call 760-326-2050.
Sign up by Sept. 9 for peewee soccer, flag football and youth volleyball fall programs at the Needles Recreation Center, 1705 J St. Call 760-326-2814.
VFW Post 404 Auxiliary serves tacos noon to 2 p.m.
