#NeedlesNow, Saturday, June 22
Needles, California
North winds to 20, gusts near 30. High temperatures around the century mark under sunny skies. Overnight: Winds move to northwest, slacken to low teens with gusts into the 20s possible. Temps fall to low 70s, skies clear.
An annual consumer confidence report describing water quality in the city of Needles for 2018 is available for viewing now at www.cityofneedles.com.
Queen of Hearts starts at 4 p.m. with the drawing at 6:30 p.m. A dinner of chicken strips and fries is served from 5 to 7 p.m. Karaoke begins at 6 p.m. at VFW Post 404.
