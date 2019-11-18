#NeedlesNow, Tuesday, Nov. 19
Needles, California
A 70 percent chance of rain with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and evening. South winds to 10 mph, much higher in the vicinity of any developing storms. Skies mostly cloudy, high temperatures in the upper 70s. Overnight: Chance of rain increases to 80 percent with a continued possibility of thunderstorms. Temps fall to upper 50s. South southeast winds under 10 mph; much higher in the vicinity of any developing storms.
Needles Branch Library: 3 - 4 p.m. Readers of the Round Table will be reading the Berenstain Bears All Aboard by Jan Berenstain.
Skills and Drills night for Needles’ rec league youth basketball begins with C Division girls at 6 p.m., boys at 6:30; B Division girls at 7 p.m., boys at 7:30; A Division (co-ed) at 8 p.m. in the rec center. Players arrive 15 minutes early.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 members and guests only: Shuffleboard 3 p.m.
Eagles Aerie 2599 members and guests only: Trustee meeting begins at 5 p.m.; aerie meting at 6 p.m.
Wii bowling and pizza starts at 4 p.m. at VFW Post 404.
