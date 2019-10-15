#NeedlesNow, Wednesday, Oct. 16
Needles, California
High temperatures in the mid 90s under sunny skies. Northwest wind under 10 mph moves to east southeast in the afternoon. Overnight: Mostly cloudy, then clearing. Temps in the mid 60s. Winds west southwest under 10 mph.
Needles Branch Library: 4 p.m. Storytime. Monsters is the theme for this pre-halloween story time. Make a monster to take home.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 members only: House committee and trustees meet at 5:30 p.m.
Eagles Aerie 2599 members and guests only: Auxiliary meeting, 5 p.m.
VFW Post 404: A joint meeting of Post and Auxiliary members begins at 5 p.m.
