#NeedlesNow, Tuesday, Jan. 7
Needles, California
North wind to low teens. High temperature in the low to mid 60s under sunny skies. Overnight: Clouds gather. Winds west northwest under 10 mph. Temps fall to lower 40s.
Last day to file letter of interest for service on Needles City Council.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 members and guests only: Shuffleboard, 3 p.m.
Needles Branch Library: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Totally Toddlers for ages one to three; 3 to 4 p.m. Game time for ages six to 11.
League Wii bowling and pizza begins at 4 p.m. at VFW Post 404.
Needles High School basketball programs host Lake Mead. JV boys begin at 3 p.m.; varsity girls at 4:30, varsity boys at 6 p.m.
