#NeedlesNow, Wednesday, July 3
Needles, California
South southeast winds from 5 to 14 mph with highs near 108 degrees and wind gusts up to 23 mph. Overnight: South winds 5 to 11 mph with mostly cloudy sky becoming clear and a low around 77 degrees.
Firehouse Ministries, with St. Mary’s Food Bank and Kids Cafe Free Food Program, distributes a free lunch to ages 18 and under between 11 a.m. and noon at Katie Hohstadt Elementary School, Needles Housing Authority, or at 1932 and 1933 Erin Dr.
Summer Day Camp, 1 to 5 p.m. at the Needles Recreation Center. This week’s theme: A Galaxy Far, Far Away.
Peewee basketball, 5:30 p.m. at Needles Recreation Center.
Needles Branch Library: Story time, 3 - 4 p.m. Gingerbread Cowboy and The Little Red Hen are featured and the craft is a Fox Headband and a Gingerbread Man.
Eagles Aerie 2599: Auxiliary meeting, 6:30 p.m.
Game Nite and food starts at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 404.
