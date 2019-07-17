#NeedlesNow, Thursday, July 18
Needles, California
High temperatures around 111 under sunny skies. Overnight: Temps fall to low 80s, skies mostly clear.
Register now for fall classes at the Needles Center of Palo Verde College, 725 W. Broadway at E Street. Visit www.paloverde.edu; call 760-326-5033.
Representatives of the office of San Bernardino County Dist. 1 County Supervisor Robert Lovingood visit to discuss the housing element of the county’s general plan for areas outside incorporated municipalities. The open session begins at 11 a.m. in Needles City Council chambers, 1111 Bailey Ave. at J Street.
Firehouse Ministries distributes food boxes to anyone wanting them from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Thursday at 809 Bush St.
Summer Day Camp, 1 to 5 p.m. at the Needles Recreation Center. This week’s theme: Let’s Run Away with the Circus.
Eagles Aerie 2599: Joint officers meeting 5 p.m.
VFW Post 404 Auxiliary serves tacos from noon to 2 p.m.
