#NeedlesNow, Sunday, Nov. 24
Needles, California
North wind to mid teens, gusts to low 20s. High temperatures reach the upper 60s under sunny skies. Overnight: Light northwest wind. Temps fall to mid 40s. Skies clear.
Eagles Aerie 2599 members and guests only: NFL contest; raffle at 1 p.m.; and baked potato bar from 5 to 7 p.m. benefit Alzheimer’s aid and research.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 members and guests only: Darts 3 p.m.
VFW Post 404 serves an omelette breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m.
