#NeedlesNow, Wednesday, Dec. 11
Needles, California
High temperatures reach the mid 60s under sunny skies. North winds light. Overnight: North wind around 5 mph calms after midnight. Skies mostly clear. Temps fall to mid 40s.
Needles Branch Library: 3:30-4:30 p.m. Craft Corner. Make foam Christmas cookies: cute enough to eat, but don’t.
Visit www.thedesertstar.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.