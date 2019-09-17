#NeedlesNow, Wednesday, Sept. 18
Needles, California
South southwest wind to mid teens in the afternoon, gusts to low 20s. High temperature in the low triple digits under sunny skies. Overnight: Southwest wind to low teens. Temps fall to around 70. Skies clear.
Portions of Havasu National Wildlife Refuge will be closed today for a feral swine eradication program.
Last day to register, pay $25 fee to attend 10th annual Lynne’s Little Ladies Tea Party on Sept. 21.
Lap swimming is available from 6:30 to 8 a.m., exercise from 8 to 9:15 a.m. at the Needles Aquatics Center. Call 760-326-3866.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 house committee and trustees meet at 5:30 p.m.
Eagles Aerie 2599 auxiliary meets at 6:30 p.m.
