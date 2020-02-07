#NeedlesNow, Saturday, Feb. 8
Needles, California
High temperatures in the mid 70s under sunny skies. South winds under 10 mph in the afternoon. Overnight: Winds move to south southeast, remain under 10 mph. Temps fall to upper 40s. Skies mostly clear.
Needles Youth Golf Academy offers instruction for players ages six through 17 at 9 a.m. at River’s Edge Golf Course.
Free adult golf lessons begin at 11 a.m. at River’s Edge Golf Course.
Tryouts for Little League at Ed Parry Park. Age: 8 at 9 a.m.; 9 at 10 a.m.; 10 at 11 a.m.; 11 and 12 at noon. Late registration accepted.
Aspiring cheerleaders ages four through 12 can join a Mini Camp hosted by Mustang Cheer from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in The Corral.
Needles Branch Library - 11 a.m. Book club for adults. Discuss An American Marriage by Tayari Jones.
Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2599 hosts the Eagles’ District 23 meeting. Today: Sign up at 10 a.m. for a free pool tournament with prizes. A hot dog bar is open from noon to 2 p.m. Welcome the California State President with cocktails at 5 p.m. and a barbecue chicken and ribs dinner at 6 p.m. Sing karaoke with DJ Jeff beginning at 8 p.m.
VFW Post 404: Queen of Hearts starts at 4 p.m. with the drawing at 6:30 p.m. A wet burrito, beans and dessert will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. Karaoke begins at 6 p.m.
