#NeedlesNow, Tuesday, Aug. 6
Needles, California
South winds to 10 mph in the morning could gust as high as 20 mph. High temperature in the lower one-teens under partly cloudy skies. Overnight: Mostly cloudy. Winds move to southwest. Temps around 90.
Lap swimming is available from 6:30 to 8 a.m., exercise from 8 to 9:15 a.m. at the Needles Aquatics Center. Call 760-326-3866.
Register now for fall classes at the Needles Center of Palo Verde College, 725 W. Broadway at E Street. Visit www.paloverde.edu; call 760-326-5033.
Juniors register for Needles High School between 8 and 11 a.m.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 serves spicy shrimp or chicken, beans, rice, dessert by Barb, 5 - 6:30 p.m.
Fun Wii bowling and pizza starts at 4 p.m. at VFW Post 404.
