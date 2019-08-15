#NeedlesNow, Friday, Aug. 16
Needles, California
Excessive heat warning remains in effect through 8 p.m. Temperatures expected to reach the mid one-teens under sunny skies. South wind to mid teens in the afternoon. Overnight: Winds south southwest to 10. Skies clear. Temps fall to lower 80s.
Sign up by Sept. 9 for peewee soccer, flag football and youth volleyball fall programs at the Needles Recreation Center, 1705 J St. Call 760-326-2814.
Discounted reservations are available now for the annual awards dinner of the Needles Chamber of Commerce to be held Oct. 5 at The Palms River Resort. Call 760-326-2050.
RED Shirt Day at Eagles Aerie 2599.
Register for the new season of Dance Trax 51 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the studio off J Street behind the aquatics center.
VFW Post 404 Auxiliary serves tuna-stuffed tomatoes and crackers from 5 to 7 p.m. Proceeds go to the Relief Fund.
Visit www.thedesertstar.com
