#NeedlesNow, Wednesday, Jan. 29
Needles, California
Wind advisory in effect. Patchy blowing dust. North winds to lower 20s in the afternoon. Gusts into the 40s. High temps in the upper 60s under sunny skies. Overnight: North winds continue to mid teens with gusts into the 30s. Temps fall to mid 40s. Skies clear.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 members and guests only: Lodge and initiation, 6 p.m.
Needles Branch Library: 1 to 2 p.m. Teen book club. 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. Story time: Learn about chameleons, cuckoos and Hickory Dickory Dog in this animal-theme program. Make a chameleon to take home.
VFW Post 404 Auxiliary offers a potato bar with lots of toppings from 4 to 6 p.m.
