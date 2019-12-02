#NeedlesNow, Tuesday, Dec. 3
Needles, California
Clouds continue to gather bringing a 60 percent chance of rain late Tuesday night and a 90 percent chance on Wednesday. High temperatures reach the mid 60s, north wind to 10 mph. Overnight: Rain likely, especially after 4 a.m. Skies cloudy, temps fall to around 50. Northwest wind under 10 mph.
Wii bowling and pizza starts at 4 p.m. at VFW Post 404.
Visit www.thedesertstar.com
