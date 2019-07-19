#NeedlesNow, Saturday, July 20
Needles, California
High temperatures around 112 under sunny skies. South winds under 10 mph in the afternoon. Overnight: South winds gradually calm. Temps fall to lower 80s. Skies clear.
U.S. Department of Agriculture commodities will be distributed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Vincent de Paul, 839 Front St.
Birthday party, 4 to 8 p.m. at Eagles Aerie 2599.
A Celebration of Life for Donna Sandoval begins at 11 a.m. Queen of Hearts starts at 4 p.m. with the drawing at 6:30 p.m. A chow mien casserole and egg roll dinner is served from 5 to 7 p.m. Karaoke begins at 6 p.m. at VFW Post 404.
