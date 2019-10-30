#NeedlesNow, Thursday, Oct. 31
Needles, California
North wind to mid teens, gusts to low 20s. High temperatures in the upper 60s under sunny skies. Overnight: Temps fall to low 40s. Skies clear.
Martha’s Pantry Sack Lunch Program, a ministry of St. Ann Catholic Church, holds a rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Fr. Hanley Hall.
Firehouse Ministries distributes food boxes to anyone wanting them from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Thursday at 809 Bush St.
Needles’ Colorado River Station of the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department hosts a free Trunk or Treat event from 5 to 7 p.m. in the parking lot in front of the Needles Recreation Center at J Street and Civic Center Drive.
Set Free Church presents ’No Fear on Front Street:’ a tour of a Mystery Mansion at El Garces from 6 to 9 p.m.
Tacos and margaritas highlight a Halloween Party at Fender’s River Road Resort, 3396 Needles Hwy. The event continues from 5 to 7 p.m.
St. Ann Catholic Church at D and Third streets offers their traditional All Saint’s Eve celebration with a saints costume contest at 4 p.m. in Fr. Hanley Hall followed by a Vigil Mass at 5 p.m. All ages are urged to dress as a favorite saint and to tell the crowd about the saint’s life and ministry. Prizes are awarded only to the children.
VFW Post 404 Auxiliary serves tacos from noon to 2 p.m.
