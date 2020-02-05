#NeedlesNow, Thursday, Feb. 6
Needles, California
Warming trend. Temps reach upper 60s under sunny skies. North northwest winds under 10 mph. Overnight: Temps fall to lower 40s. Skies clear.
Firehouse Ministries distributes food boxes to anyone wanting them from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Thursday except the third at 809 Bush St.
The Needles Downtown Business Alliance meets at 11:30 a.m. in the Wagon Wheel Restaurant
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 members and guests only: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, vegetables by Barb, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
VFW Post 404 Auxiliary serves tacos from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Visit www.thedesertstar.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.