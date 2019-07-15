#NeedlesNow, Tuesday, July 16
Needles, California
Southwest wind to upper teens, gusts to mid 20s possible. High temperatures in the mid one-teens under sunny skies. Overnight: Winds continue, move to south southwest. Temps fall to mid 80s, skies clear.
Summer Day Camp, 1 to 5 p.m. at the Needles Recreation Center. This week’s theme: Let’s Run Away with the Circus.
Needles Branch Library: 3 - 4 p.m. Summer reading program introduces Park Ranger Sam from Katherine Landing.
Eagles Aerie 2599: Trustee meeting 5 p.m., aerie meeting 6 p.m.
A taco salad bar with beef or chicken is available from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at BPO Elks Lodge 1608.
League Wii bowling and pizza starts at 4 p.m. at VFW Post 404.
