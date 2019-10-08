#NeedlesNow, Wednesday, Oct. 9
Needles, California
Wind advisory, red flag warning in effect from 2 p.m. Oct. 9 until 11 a.m. Oct. 11. Southwest winds to mid teens with gusts into 20s expected to bring patches of blowing dust and sand. Skies sunny, temperatures reach the mid 90s. Overnight: Winds move through west southwest, then around to north reaching the high 20s with gusts to the low 40s. Skies clear, temperatures fall to low 60s.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 members only: Lodge night.
Game Nite and food starts at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 404.
Visit www.thedesertstar.com
