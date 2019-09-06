#NeedlesNow, Saturday, Sept. 7
Needles, California
South southwest wind to mid teens in the afternoon; gusts to low 20s possible. High temperature in the low one-teens under sunny skies. Overnight: Winds move to west southwest, slacken to around 10 mph. Temps fall to around 80. Skies clear.
Memorial for Joe Larva begins at 2 p.m.; potluck to follow at Eagles Aerie 2599.
Queen of Hearts starts at 4 p.m. with the drawing at 6:30 p.m. A pork chop dinner is served from 5 to 7 p.m. Karaoke begins at 6 p.m. at VFW Post 404.
Visit www.thedesertstar.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.