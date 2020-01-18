#NeedlesNow, Sunday, Jan. 19
Needles, California
North winds reach mid teens with gusts to mid 20s as clouds increase. High temperature in the upper 60s. Overnight: North winds fall to under 10 mph. Temps in the upper 40s. Skies cloudy.
Needles Youth Golf Academy offers instruction for players ages six through 17 at 9 a.m. at River’s Edge Golf Course.
Free adult golf lessons begin at 11 a.m. at River’s Edge Golf Course.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 members and guests only: Darts, 3 p.m.
Eagles Aerie 2599 members and guests only: Chorizo breakfast served at 8 a.m.
Visit www.thedesertstar.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.