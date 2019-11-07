#NeedlesNow, Friday, Nov. 8
Needles, California
High temperatures reach mid 80s under sunny skies. Overnight: Skies partly cloudy. Temps fall to mid 50s.
Vintage Volvos visit Route 66 in Needles.
Eagles Aerie 2599 members and guests only: RED Shirt Friday.
Gospel meeting convenes at 6 p.m. at the Needles Church of Christ, 417 Market St.
No. 2 Seed Mustang football hosts the No. 3 Seed Calvary Chapel Lions in a NIAA 2A South League playoff game. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. on Needles High School’s Branigan Field. The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association sets the prices and receives the money from tickets to postseason games. Only NIAA passes will be accepted.
VFW Post 404 serves a fish or shrimp dinner from 5 to 7 p.m.
