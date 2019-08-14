#NeedlesNow, Thursday, Aug. 15
Needles, California
Excessive heat warning in effect through 8 p.m. Friday. High temperature nears 120 under sunny skies. South wind under 10 mph in the afternoon. Overnight: South wind calms after midnight. Skies clear. Temps fall to mid 80s.
Lap swimming is available from 6:30 to 8 a.m., exercise from 8 to 9:15 a.m. at the Needles Aquatics Center. Call 760-326-3866.
Sign up by Sept. 9 for peewee soccer, flag football and youth volleyball fall programs at the Needles Recreation Center, 1705 J St. Call 760-326-2814.
Fall classes begin this week at the Needles Center of Palo Verde College, 725 W. Broadway at E Street. Visit www.paloverde.edu; call 760-326-5033 for registration information.
Firehouse Ministries distributes food boxes to anyone wanting them from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Thursday at 809 Bush St.
Discounted reservations are available now for the annual awards dinner of the Needles Chamber of Commerce to be held Oct. 5 at The Palms River Resort. Call 760-326-2050.
VFW Post 404 Auxiliary serves tacos from noon to 2 p.m.
Register for the new season of Dance Trax 51 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the studio off J Street behind the aquatics center.
