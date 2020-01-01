#NeedlesNow, Thursday, Jan. 2
Needles, California
North winds to mid teens, gusts to low 20s. Returning sun brings temps into the 60s. Overnight: Mostly clear. Temps fall to low 40s.
Firehouse Ministries distributes food boxes to anyone wanting them from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Thursday at 809 Bush St.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608 members and guests only: Open face turkey sandwiches and fixin’s by Adela, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Needles Branch Library: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Culture and crafts: Study Antarctica and South America; make a leopard seal and pan flute.
VFW Post 404 Auxiliary serves tacos from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
