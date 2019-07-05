#NeedlesNow, Saturday, July 6
Needles, California
Light South wind increasing to around 13 mph later in the morning with a high near 111 degrees and wind gusts up to 18 mph. Overnight: Mostly clear night sky with a low around 80 degrees.
BPO Elks Lodge 1608: Eagle Scout ceremony. Call the lodge for details.
VFW Post 404: A joint meeting of Post and Auxiliary members begins at 10 a.m. Queen of Hearts starts at 4 p.m. with the drawing at 6:30 p.m. A pork chop dinner is served from 5 to 7 p.m. Karaoke begins at 6 p.m.
